New Book Fighting Against Feminism to Rebuild Families--One Mom at a Time

HOUSTON -- Tia Stabenow challenges Christian families through her new book, "Goodbye Workplace. Hello Family!: Helping Moms Find Their Way Home" to realize the critical impact both parents absent from the home has made on society, the church, and the family unit. Stabenow states, "The next generation is borderline inept and incapable of taking a conservative stance on critical key issues of our day as most children are unprepared and haven't had the vital parental influence that shape and mold future leaders for tomorrow."

The distinction of the Church is barely visible as an alarming number of Christians have acquiesced to the cultural trends and look no different than the world. Goodbye Workplace. Hello Family! addresses egalitarianism, feminism, and gender confusion and how these issues have crept into the church unnoticed.

Delivered in a loving and conversational format, Stabenow takes a powerful no-nonsense approach to reverse the trend by calling mothers to return to their homes where their influence can make or break the next generation. She builds a solid argument in the face of adversity and strong opposition as our culture has made motherhood inferior to all other career paths. Her passionate plea and strategic solution help women think through their career choices and the implications it may have on their personal life, marriage, and children. Not just in this life, but the life to come.

Goodbye Workplace. Hello Family! targets moms who have a desire to come home and may be struggling with fear, faith, or finances to make it a reality. Tia helps these moms take back the years the locusts have eaten.

Tia is a former corporate professional who worked for one of the largest banks in the world as an Assistant Vice President, Specialty Operations Leader. Realizing her success came by way of her own family's neglect and spiritual decline, Tia made the decision to stop working outside her home to reclaim her rightful position inside the home. As a result, her marriage and family life have been restored. Tia is the co-founder of Goodbye Workplace. Hello Family!, LLC where she rebuilds families--one mom at a time.

Goodbye Workplace. Hello Family! is available on Amazon and other major retailers both in Paperback and Kindle.

Please view the book trailer at: https://vimeo.com/goodbyeworkplace/booktrailer

For more information, to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview with Tia Stabenow, please contact her directly at: 281.653.7773