Red Rose Rescue Charges Dismissed Within Minutes of Trial Start

WASHINGTON -- Life Legal attorney John Garza was in court this morning on behalf of four "Red Rose Rescue" defendants who were charged with criminal trespass after they entered Capital Women's Services in Washington, DC in July. The rescuers went to the abortion facility to give the women information about abortion and alternatives, along with a red rose.

The Red Rose Rescue case was the first case called by the judge, which is unusual since typically courts elect to dispense with procedural and other less time-consuming matters before calling up trials such as this one. The judge asked the parties whether they were ready for trial and U.S. Attorney Jana Maser, prosecuting the case for the government, replied that she was not ready, as she could not produce any witnesses.

The judge then asked Garza how he would like to proceed. Garza requested a dismissal of all charges, which was immediately granted. According to Red Rose Rescuer Fr. David Nix, "This all took place in less than thirty seconds."

Life Legal was prepared to put on a necessity defense, citing the dangers to babies as well as women posed by the abortion facility. Capital Women's Services is affiliated with Steven Brigham, a notorious late-term abortion doctor. Brigham has been charged with neglect and fraud in several states for gravely injuring women and was charged with the murder of ten second and third-trimester babies in Maryland.

The necessity defense can be employed when a defendant's conduct is necessary to prevent a greater harm. In this case, we know that Brigham's facilities have a long record of egregious violations against women, including the death of at least one patient.

Fr. Nix and the other rescuers had informed Mr. Garza that "because we were there to save lives, we would not accept any plea-bargain or community service."

"We are pleased with the outcome of today's trial," said Life Legal Defense Foundation Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "The Red Rose Rescuers are heroes in the pro-life movement, willing to sacrifice their freedom to prevent women and babies from becoming victims of the abortion holocaust. We are honored to stand in their defense and in the defense of the dignity of human life."

