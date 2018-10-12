Community

Team South Carolina Begins Transition to Normal Operations Following Tropical Storm Michael

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As the need for immediate life-safety and disaster response resources begins to subside across the state, agencies are beginning the transition to normal, daily operations. Tropical Storm Michael is continuing to move rapidly out of South Carolina. Forecasters report the threat of tornadoes has ended and the threat of minor flooding is diminishing.

The State Emergency Operations Center will remain partially activated at Operation Condition Three to support county emergency managers as requested. Isolated flooding in areas prone to flooding is expected. Officials continue to monitor river levels. Minor to moderate flood stages can be expected over the weekend.

As of today, Thursday, October 11:

21 county emergency operations centers are operational. Many are expected to close today.

Most county offices and schools are expected to reopen tomorrow.

SCDOT reports 2000 employees working the storm to clear an estimated 500 trees in roadways statewide.

There are a small number of roads with minor flooding. Drivers should not attempt to travel through flooded roadways.

There are approximately 92,000 power outages statewide.

DSS and The American Red Cross is operating 9 shelters with 97 occupants.

Minimal residential damage has been reported. Residents should use the SC Emergency Manager mobile app to report any damages they’ve sustained as a result of Tropical Storm Michael. The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx.