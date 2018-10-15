Community

Gov. Henry McMaster Announces Dillon Team South Carolina Day

State and Federal Officials, Non-Profits will Offer Residents Disaster Relief Assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster has announced that Dillon Team South Carolina Day will be held Tuesday, October 16 in Dillon, South Carolina. Team South Carolina days provide local residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Florence with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.

Dillon Team South Carolina Day will include representation from the following agencies:

S.C. Department of Insurance – Assistance with insurance questions, claims, and policy coverage

S.C. Department of Health and Human Services – Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid

S.C. Department of Social Services – Apply for SNAP assistance

S.C. Emergency Management Division – Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

S.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging – Assistance for seniors

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control – Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services

S.C. Department of Revenue – Tax relief information

S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs – Services for veterans

S.C. Housing Authority – Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing

S.C. Department of Mental Health – Information about mental health services

S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs – Services for individuals with disabilities

S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce – Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching.

S.C. Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulation – Assistance in fire safety, OSHA and residential builder information

FEMA – Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm

US Small Business Administration – Assistance with applying for disaster loans

US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage

S.C. Disaster Recovery Office – Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process

SBP – Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps

United Way – Will help residents register to volunteer in the community

Several organizations will be providing donated goods for the event, including: Harvest Hope, American Red Cross, UMCOR, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.

WHO: Officials from state and federal agencies and non-profit organizations

WHAT: Dillon Team South Carolina Day

WHEN: Tuesday, October 16 from 9 AM to 3 PM (Note: Gov. McMaster will not be in attendance)

WHERE: 536 Radford Boulevard, Dillon, S.C.

Dates and times for later Team South Carolina Days will be announced soon.