Volunteer Builds a Multisensory Board for Washington Center Students

Volunteer David Durbin delivers the multisensory board with the rolling stand that he built for Mrs. Wilson’s Washington Center class.

Washington Center student Seth Cedillo enjoys using the class sensory board during leisure time thanks to the rolling stand created by volunteer David Durbin.

Washington Center School couldn’t be more thankful for the generous community members that support the school in many ways. Recently, community volunteer David Durbin built a wooden rolling stand for a multisensory board used by Mrs. Ryana Wilson’s students. The stand allows the interactive board to be rolled in and out of the classroom closet during student sensory and leisure time.