Washington Center School couldn’t be more thankful for the generous community members that support the school in many ways. Recently, community volunteer David Durbin built a wooden rolling stand for a multisensory board used by Mrs. Ryana Wilson’s students. The stand allows the interactive board to be rolled in and out of the classroom closet during student sensory and leisure time.
Community
Volunteer Builds a Multisensory Board for Washington Center Students
-
- By Washington Center
-
- Hits: 13
Comments powered by CComment