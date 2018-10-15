Community

Thousands Descend on Greenville Downtown for Fall for Greenville

Streets filled with thousands who attended Fall for Greenville 2018.

On October 12-14, 2018 Thousands discovered a world of tempting tastes, sights and sounds, as mouthwatering aromas carried many visitors along Greenville’s Main Street. With over 40 restaurants featuring over 200 menu items and free entertainment on seven stages, Fall for Greenville is the Southeast’s most popular outdoor festival. They were expecting 150,000 visitors and 2,000 volunteers. Last year, 1.4 million taste tickets were sold and 98% of downtown Greenville hotels were full.