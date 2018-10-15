Community

Water Resources Conference Brings Together Scientists, Policymakers, Amid Hurricane Aftermath

The South Carolina Water Resources Conference is taking place amid major flooding from two recent hurricanes. - Image Credit: Clemson Extension.

COLUMBIA — Water scientists and federal and state policymakers will meet this week at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at the 2018 South Carolina Water Resources Conference.

The conference will provide an integrated forum for discussion of water policies, research projects and water management, and comes amid massive state and regional flooding resulting from back-to-back blows from hurricanes Florence and Michael and growing concern about agricultural water use.

Jeffery Allen, director of Clemson University’s South Carolina Water Resources Center, said the biennial conference is a platform for discussion and research presentations about topics including water policy and planning, surface and groundwater systems, stormwater, hydrologic monitoring and modeling, climate and coastal issues, and agricultural water use.

“According U.S. Census data, South Carolina ranks 10th in estimated population growth. North Carolina and Georgia, our neighbors to the north and south, rank 12th and 13th, respectively. With such state and regional population growth, it is imperative that we bring together state and federal agencies and water scientist in an effort to understand South Carolina’s water resources and help inform policies for its future use,” Allen said.

Speakers will include Rudy Mancke, naturalist and South Carolina public radio personality, on the role of water in nature; and Dean Moss, former general manager of the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority, on perspectives on water use and water planning for South Carolina’s future. There will be a panel discussion among legislators moderated by Sen. Paul Campbell, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Clemson University will present the preliminary results of its South Carolina Agricultural Water Use and Irrigation Survey.

Conference organizers expect nearly 300 registrants to participate in four plenary sessions, 36 breakout sessions and 108 oral presentations and examine an array of poster presentations.

The complete conference schedule is at www.scwaterconference.org. Interviews with presenters will be available throughout the conference at https://www.youtube.com/clemsonpsa. The biennial conference is sponsored by Clemson University Public Service and Agriculture.