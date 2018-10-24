Community

SCSBA names The Greenville Drive a Champion for Public Education

Columbia – The South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) awarded The Greenville Drive with a Champions for Public Education Award on Tuesday, October 23, during the Greenville County Schools board meeting at 7 p.m.

Scott Price, SCSBA Executive Director, presented the association’s award along with Greenville County Schools Board Chair Chuck Saylors to Greenville Drive Owner and Team President Craig Brown.

The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees nominated The Greenville Drive for the award, which is presented to community residents, organizations or local businesses/industries whose support of and contributions to public education have significantly benefited the school district or public schools statewide.

“The Greenville Drive’s partnership with Greenville County Schools displays their dedication and commitment to the success of public school children. South Carolina School Boards Association is proud to recognize and honor them with our Champions for Public Education award,” said SCSBA Executive Director Scott Price.

The Greenville Drive is a minor-league baseball affiliate of the Boston Red Sox that has made its home in Greenville since 2006. From the beginning, The Greenville Drive has been an active supporter of community efforts, and Fluor Field, an award-winning replica of Fenway Park, serves as an event site throughout the year.

“With the ongoing support of Owner and Team President Craig Brown, the Drive has been a major partner in Greenville County Schools’ efforts to promote academic achievement,” says Greenville County Schools Chuck Saylors.

The Greenville Drive promotes literacy through its annual Reading All-Stars program for second- through eighth-grade students attending school in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, and Spartanburg Counties. Each spring students who read a designated number of books during the incentive period receive a voucher for free admission to the annual Reading All-Stars Celebration Game, as well as Reading All-Star merchandise, a reading-level appropriate book for their personal libraries, and the opportunity to participate in a special pre-game “Meet the Player” event.

The support doesn’t stop with students. The Greenville Drive also has ongoing programs to promote and celebrate the teaching profession and recognize and retain all the hardworking employees who make Greenville schools successful. This year, the Drive partnered with Greenville County Schools and Public Education Partners to inaugurate “Teach864 Night,” a celebration of local teachers. All Greenville County teachers were invited to a night at the ballpark, where they received a "My Drive to Teach" t-shirt and had the opportunity to participate in fun activities throughout the evening.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support of students and staff in our district. The Greenville Drive staff gives their time, dedication and resources to ensure that public school students in Greenville are prepared for their next steps as graduates,” says Saylors.

To receive the award, recipients must meet the following criteria:

show leadership in support of ongoing or special programs authorized by the school board

demonstrate, through actions, pride for the school district and effectively work for the betterment of the schools in the district as a whole, or for public schools statewide

understand public education’s importance to a democratic society and actively inspire

support for quality public schools within the community or state make a difference for the entire school district or schools statewide