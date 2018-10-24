Community

Individuals Leaving LGBTQ Lifestyle Schedule Freedom March for Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A newly created group of former LGBTQ identifying Christians plan to march in cities throughout the nation to provide community for and public awareness of those who have shed their LGBTQ identity to follow Jesus Christ. They call themselves "Freedom March," and are holding an event in heart of Los Angeles on November 4th. Press is encouraged to attend.

"I was transformed through the grace of Jesus and found that others have been as well," Freedom March founder Jeffrey McCall said. "These marches are a way to ensure that others who have overcome are not feeling isolated and alone."

"There is an entire community of people that have made this transformation, and we are here to support them," explained McCall, who once lived as a transgender woman named Scarlett, but let go of that identity to follow his Christian faith.

McCall is planning these marches with the help of a network of Christian organizations and individuals dedicated to helping people overcome LGBTQ "lifestyles" and follow Jesus' teaching. Their first march was held at the Sylvan Theatre in Washington D.C in May 2018.

"These marches aren't about expressing hostility against people who live LGBTQ lifestyles," McCall stresses. "It's simply about bringing awareness to the world about individuals who have made this transformation, and building a community for them. Not everyone is happy living with a LGBTQ identity and lifestyle, and we want to offer those people hope, that change is possible."

The November 4 march in Los Angeles and subsequent event will provide a platform for former LGBTQ individuals to share their stories. One of those individuals is Pulse Nightclub survivor Luis Javier Ruiz, who is planning Freedom March in Orlando next year.

"I've always said it's not about gay to straight. It's about lost to saved," says Ruiz. "Through the Freedom Marches we want to spread messages of love and acceptance for people who have shed their LGBTQ identity and show others that we do exist. These marches are our platform to educate, encourage others, and share in a community. We've had a great response from people, community groups, and churches."

November 4th- Testimonies & Worship at 1 p.m. March at 3:30 p.m.

Pershing Square, Los Angeles

More details on the upcoming marches are available on FreedomtoMarch.com