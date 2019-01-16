Community

Greenville Technical Charter High School Hosts Career Connect Conference on Saturday, January 19th at First Baptist Church in Greenville

As an extension of Serve Day and in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, Greenville Technical Charter High School (GTCHS) Students in Action team is hosting a Career Connect Conference on January 19th. In attendance will be approximately 175 students across the upstate who will be the first in their families to go to college.

This three-part career development conference will open with guest speaker, Kira Williams, of the MedEx Medical Academy at Greenville Health System. Attendees will then have the opportunity to participate in Career Connect Circuits where they will have the opportunity to meet with career professionals in a speed dating format to learn more about various careers. The day will conclude with a College and Opportunity Fair with representatives from local colleges and organizations.

The Career Connect Conference will take place from 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church located at 847 Cleveland Street in Greenville.

Press is invited to attend both of these events and may receive further information by contacting Principal Mary Nell Anthony (864-617-4224 / 864-250-8845 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).