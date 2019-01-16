Community

Nat'l Marriage Week (Feb 7-14): An Ideal Time to Highlight the Importance of Marriage

NEW YORK -- Numerous studies show that marriage is the number one solution to poverty and helps children and families thrive. National Marriage Week (February 7-14) is an ideal time to highlight the importance of marriage for individuals, families, and our nation as a whole.

National Marriage Week USA is:

A movement to increase marriage education all across the U.S.

The only national clearinghouse calendar for locating and posting marriage events

A public education campaign to promote the benefits of marriage for reducing poverty and benefiting children

A place to find help for your own marriage - whether you are struggling or not - in your community

"We exist to strengthen marriages around the country and to support those in every community who are seeking to be 'marriage champions,'" said Executive Director Sheila Weber. "Marriage benefits children in extraordinary ways, and like any public health campaign, we want to have a sustained campaign to help marriages succeed."

ABOUT NATIONAL MARRIAGE WEEK USA

National Marriage Week USA (nationalmarriageweekusa.org) was founded in 2010 to encourage many diverse groups to launch individual and simultaneous efforts in order to raise the issue of marriage to the national agenda and support marriages across the country. We seek to build cooperation with houses of worship, businesses, education, the media, and governments.