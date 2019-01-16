Community

BJU Students Volunteer on MLK Day of Service

Bob Jones University students, faculty and staff will participate in the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Monday, Jan. 21.

“The legacy of Dr. King calls us to cultivate a habit of community service and care for our neighbors,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Throughout the year, the BJU Center for Global Opportunities connects our students with projects both in the Greenville area and across the world. This day provides another opportunity for our students to partner with groups in the Upstate to offer help and hope to individuals in our community.”

In announcing this year’s initiatives, Pettit encouraged students, faculty and staff to join him in serving. This year’s goal is to have at least 250 BJU students, faculty and staff serving the greater Greenville community. Last year, students provided more than 750 hours of service on MLK Day.

This year students will be serving at 10 different locations across Greenville County including the Phillis Wheatley Center, Miracle Hill Overcomers Center, Greenville Rescue Mission, Shepherd’s Gate, Miracle Hill Children’s Home, Miracle Hill Boys Shelter, Meals on Wheels, Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center, Home Works of America and Greer Relief.