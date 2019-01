Community

Dabo Swinney: Dreaming Beyond Your Circumstances

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is one of the game's most successful coaches today, but it wasn't because he was handed everything on a silver platter. Swinney learned to persevere through adversities in his home growing up and his walk-on career at Alabama before embarking on an unlikely journey to becoming the "Dabo Swinney" the world knows today. Be encouraged by his story of Faith and conviction.

Click HERE to listen.