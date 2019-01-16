Community

Duncan Honors Clemson College Football National Championship

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan (SC-03), who represents Clemson University in Congress, participated in the White House ceremony today honoring the Clemson Tigers as the College Football National Champions. Duncan is a graduate of Clemson University and a former walk-on football player for the Clemson Tigers.

“What a week it has been for Tiger Nation! It was amazing to watch the Clemson Tigers win their third college football national championship in a dominating performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As a former football player and a Clemson graduate, I couldn’t be more thrilled with how Head Coach Dabo Swinney and the entire coaching staff led this team to victory, establishing Clemson as the best football program in the country. The players should be applauded for showing heart, grit, and near-perfection on the field last week.

“I want to say a huge thank you to President Trump and the White House staff for putting on the event tonight to recognize a very special program and one that is very important to me. I am immensely proud of how the football program has elevated Clemson University, the Third District, and the entire Palmetto State, and I am and forever will be “All In.” Go Tigers!”

View Rep. Duncan’s letter to President Trump in support of the White House visit HERE (https://jeffduncan.house.gov/sites/jeffduncan.house.gov/files/documents/Rep.%20Duncan%20to%20WH%20-%20Clemson%20National%20Championship.pdf).