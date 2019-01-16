Community

Stanton International to Launch National Anti-violence and Human Rights Movement Called #ShoutMyChild During March for Life Week

WASHINGTON -- #ShoutMyChild centers around the simple premise that women do not have to believe the lie that abortion is empowering or being pregnant will somehow diminish or reduce our lives.

Women don't have to resort to the violence of abortion to reach and fulfill our dreams.

Stanton International, which has affiliates across the nation and in Northern Ireland, is a life-affirming women's medical clinic providing quality health care which specializes in women with unexpected pregnancies.

#ShoutMyChild is deeply troubled that the pro-choice community treats pregnant women as if they were second class citizens or that we are still living in the early 1900's where women had little control over their own future or destiny. It was a time where we were not allowed to vote, pursue careers, follow our dreams or be heard in the public square. We are thankful that it is 2019 and no longer 1919!

Over the next year, #ShoutMyChild, is inviting women to share their stories through social media, videos, rallies, churches and through public witness events. The website is ShoutMyChild.com.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, comments:

"Today, women can be pregnant and finish college and pursue their educational goals without abortion. We no longer have to be 'barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen,' but can nurse our children on the floor of Congress or in the corporate boardroom."

Since the Roe v. Wade decision in January of 1973, there have been millions of women who have gone forward with their unexpected pregnancies and are living vibrant, full and productive lives with their children. These modern and progressive women chose not to accept the lies of the pro-choice establishment that promotes violence and a view of women that is rooted in the past.

#ShoutMyChild believes now is the time for these women to tell their stories and expose the lies and discrimination of the pro-choice movement.