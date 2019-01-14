Community

American Legion Post 3 Annual Goodfellows Food Box Program

American Legion Post 3 Member Ed Brannen and volunteers from General Electric to tap up boxes that will hold the non-perishable food items.
Young volunteers placed canned goods into the food boxes as they moved down the assembly line.
A female volunteer picks up a Goodfellows Food Box to take to the storage area.
Completed Goodfellows Food Boxes wait to be put into recipients’ vehicles.
Goodfellows Food Box on the assembly line track when filled will hold 22 food items.
Mike Scruggs