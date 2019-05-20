Community

Plus-Plus Joins Wings for All® at Greenville-Spartanburg Airport (GSP) to Support Children Living with Autism

Educational toy company, Plus-Plus will be joining the Wings for All® event taking place at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport in support of children living with autism. The creators of Plus-Plus have found that their free-building products are a favorite of families living with autism and wanted to give back to the community in a meaningful way by partnering with this incredible event.

Wings for Autism®/Wings for All® are airport “rehearsals” specially designed for individuals with autism spectrum disorders and individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities. The programs are designed to alleviate the stress that families who have a child with autism or intellectual/developmental disabilities experience when flying. It provides families the opportunity to practice entering the airport, obtaining boarding passes, going through security and boarding a plane. Airport, airline, Transportation Security Administration professionals, and other personnel also have the opportunity to observe, interact, and deliver their services in a structured learning environment.

Plus-Plus will be on hand for product giveaways and interviews about their new Plus-Plus Kidsport launch at GSP targeted for Summer 2019.

Schedule:

Check-in time: 3:30 p.m.

Boarding time: 5:50 p.m.

Key Visuals:

Children and families at the airport getting prepared for air travel

Children playing with Plus-Plus products

Available Interviews:

Nancy Brookshire, Plus-Plus Director of Operations

Details:

Date: Saturday, 5/18

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.., Media interviews take place prior to boarding planes

Location: Greenville-Spartanburg Airport

--------------------

DAY-OF-EVENT CONTACT ON-SITE: Nancy Brookshire / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. / 864-349-9823