Greenville Literacy Association Announces 18th Annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale

Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) has scheduled its 18th annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale for the weekend of August 9-11, 2019 at McAlister Square on South Pleasantburg Drive. The weekend consists of our ticketed Preview Party on Friday, August 9 from 5:30 - 8pm (ticket sales will be announced in June via our website and social media). Saturday’s sale (free and open to the public) is from 8:30am - 4pm. Early bird shoppers can pay $10 to enter at 7:30am.

Shoppers can return on Sunday, August 11th from 1-4pm and pay only $10 to fill a bag of books. Over the weekend, Greenville Literacy will welcome approximately 11,000 eager shoppers to choose from over 140,000 books. Everyone from collectors to avid readers to those just learning will find great titles at deep bargain prices. All proceeds from the book sale will go directly to Greenville Literacy Association to fund its three Greenville County learning centers.

The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale is the Greenville Literacy Association’s largest annual fundraising event, and features books in a variety of categories: fiction, non-fiction, children’s, young adults, cookbooks, self-help books, and more. Prices range from 2/$1 to $5 and books may be purchased with cash, check, or credit card.

In Greenville County, there are over 40,000 adults living without a high school credential. Illiteracy is an important issue in South Carolina, and GLA offers low-literate adults one of the most comprehensive literacy programs in the nation. A key focus for most of GLA’s learners is improving their basic skills to help secure and retain employment, and GLA strives to help them reach that goal for their own personal good and also for the good of the community.

Greenville Literacy Association is asking individuals and businesses to donate new or used books in good condition to be sold at the Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale. Book collections are running now through July 26, 2019 at our McAlister Square location. Please visit www.greenvilleliteracy.org to view our donation guidelines.

Also, Upstate companies and organizations are accepting new and used books on our behalf from June 10 through July 26:

Endeavor

Fluor Corporation

Furman Library

Greenville First Baptist

Community Journals

Greenville Tech

Greer Athletic Club

Mauldin United Methodist

Michelin Headquarters & Michelin @ Donaldson Center

Sports Club Five Forks

Sports Club Greenville

Sports Club Simpsonville

St. Mary's Catholic Church

St. Peter's Episcopal

T&S Brass

Trader Joe's

Trinity Lutheran

Westminster Presbyterian

Whole Foods

YMCA - Prisma Health

YMCA - Eastside Family

For more information on The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale, contact Greenville Literacy Association (www.greenvilleliteracy.org) at 864-467-3456 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About GLA: Greenville Literacy Association has served Greenville, South Carolina and surrounding areas for over 50 years. GLA is the largest community-based adult literacy program in South Carolina and is one of the most highly developed in the nation. GLA recruits and trains community volunteers to provide instruction for adults who need help with basic education, GED studies, WorkKeys test preparation, and English as a Second Language (ESL). The organization operates three fully-equipped and staffed learning centers across Greenville County and assists church and neighborhood literacy programs near these centers. For more information, call 864-467-3456 or visit the GLA website at www.greenvilleliteracy.org.