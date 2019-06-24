Community

SAI Flight Companies Adds Greenville Downtown Airport Location

“Many of our charter flight passengers and aircraft owners live or work near Greenville, South Carolina, so we have opened an additional location to better serve their travel and aircraft maintenance needs,” stated Steve Wiley, SAI Flight Companies.

“Location, Location, Location is the name of the game for most businesses, including those that serve travelers and their vehicles, which in our case means aircraft,” according to Joe Frasher, Airport Director of the Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU). “When people fly they want to depart close to their home or office, and arrive near their ultimate destination; and later desire the same convenience when they return.” GMU does not have commercial airline service.

"Many companies and individuals travel quite a bit, but maybe not enough for them to want to own their own aircraft, for just their use, and to pay to have professional pilots on staff. To avoid or lower these fixed transportation costs, aircraft management and charter services can be structured in several ways. Some people use air taxi services, as needed; while others choose to own an aircraft and hire a company, like SAI, to fly and maintain it, and in some cases allow other companies to use their plane to help offset their expenses. SAI has several aircraft and pilots on staff that can provide luxury transportation for up to nine passengers." stated Hunter Cuthbertson, SAI Flight Services.

"Aircraft that carry passengers for hire are required to be regularly maintained to a higher standard and by companies approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. Some companies apply to go through a very rigorous approval process in hopes of becoming a FAA Certified Part 145 Repair Station. SAI has achieved this status. Many airports do not have a shop with this distinction,” stated Frasher. “Many aircraft owners will travel to a Part 145 Repair Station located in a nice city, that they can enjoy while they wait for services to be completed. Greenville, SC continues to attract business and leisure opportunities which is great for our airport, located just three miles from our community’s thriving downtown area,” added Frasher.

“We look forward to better serving our current customers and welcoming additional ones to our new location in Greenville, SC,” stated Brad Moon, SAI Flight Services.

SAI Flight Companies, which was founded in 2013, provide aircraft maintenance and charter services. SAI is based out of the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina and has additional aircraft based in the Southeast. For more information about SAI please visit www.saiflight.com or contact Steve Wiley at 864-655-5333 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

GMU is the busiest general aviation airport in South Carolina and is a self-sufficient entity with financial strength that doesn't rely on local taxpayers for funding. GMU is home to Greenville Jet Center, the largest Fixed Base Operation (FBO) in the state, as well as more than 15 other aviation-related businesses creating 547 jobs that annually contribute more than $68.8 million to the Upstate economy. For more information about GMU please visit http://www.greenvilledowntownairport.com or contact Joe Frasher at 864-242-4777 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.