Community

Berea Walmart Shooting Incident

After the shooting at Walmart earlier in the week, I received a call from the news media about the high rate of crime in Berea.

After doing some research concerning crime at the Walmart store in Berea vs. the other Walmarts in Greenville County, I found there was little difference between the stores related to calls the sheriff’s department receives for help. In fact, the Wade Hampton Taylors store had more calls than any of the other stores in 2017.

They had 937 calls compared to Berea's 897 calls. The number of calls for Wade Hampton in 2018 were not available. The Travelers Rest store had 638 calls in 2018 which reflected the fewest calls for help. The Woodruff Road Walmart had 897 calls in 2918 while Berea's Walmart's total for 2018 was 937 calls.

The incident at Berea's Walmart didn't occur because of a higher crime rate in Berea or the unsafe environment at that store. Information from the Sheriff indicates that Berea doesn't have any more crime than any other part of Greenville County. The shooting could have happened just as easily at any other store in any other part of the county

https://www.facebook.com/WillisMeadowsCCDistrict19/