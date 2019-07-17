Community

Proudly Made in the USA: President Donald J. Trump is Leading a Resurgence of American Manufacturing

Scott Cothran, April Cothran, Billy Freeman and Sallie Freeman show their luxury fishing boat on the South Lawn of the White House, a product of Freeman Boatworks in South Carolina Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. (Courtesy Photo by Megan McFarland)

We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit. When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA.

President Donald J. Trump

TAKING PRIDE IN AMERICAN-MADE PRODUCTS: President Donald J. Trump is honored to showcase the hard work of American producers from across the country.

Today, President Trump is welcoming businesses from across the country to the White House to showcase the products that they make right here in America. Products from all 50 States will be showcased at the White House. This year marks the third consecutive year President Trump has hosted a Made in America event at the White House.

Businesses both big and small from a wide range of industries will showcase their incredible work.

American-made products being showcased at the White House include: Zippo lighters made in Pennsylvania, Airstream trailers made in Ohio, Buck Knives made in Idaho, Nokona baseball gloves made in Texas, and more.



STRENGTHENING BUY AMERICAN REQUIREMENTS: President Trump is making sure the Government maximizes its use of American-made products.

President Trump is signing an executive order taking steps to strengthen the standards used under the Buy American Act. This follows multiple other executive orders by President Trump aiming to strengthen Buy American and Hire American.

The President is directing his Administration to consider tightening the preference requirements for Federal acquisitions and when foreign products can be used.

The President is committed to increasing the impact of the Buy American Act to the fullest extent possible. The Buy American Act creates a preference for American-made goods in purchases by the Federal Government.



RESTORING AMERICAN MANUFACTURING: President Trump is ushering in a new age of American manufacturing as factories roar back to life and blue collar workers thrive.

President Trump followed through on his pledge to workers across the country that he would bring back American manufacturing – with more than 500,000 new manufacturing jobs created since the election. Manufacturing job growth soared to a more than two decade high in 2018, bringing opportunity to communities that had been left behind.

Manufacturer optimism has skyrocketed under President Trump, reaching a new record high last year.

Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth policies, manufacturers are deciding to keep their factories running and jobs here in America.

Across the country, our Nation’s great aluminum and steel mills are roaring back to life thanks to the tariffs put in place by the President.

Representatives from Companies of All 50 States

Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama

Alaska Rug Company – Alaska

Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona

Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas

HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado

Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut

Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware

Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida

2 Day Designs – Georgia

Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii

Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho

Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois

Janus Motorcycles – Indiana

Bannor Toys – Iowa

Cobalt Bolts – Kansas

QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky

McIlhenny Company – Louisiana

Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine

THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland

KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts

Michigan Mittens – Michigan

3M – Minnesota

Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi

Snake Bite Co. – Missouri

Schnee’s – Montana

T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska

Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada

BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire

Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey

Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico

Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York

Council Tool Company – North Carolina

Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota

Airstream, Inc. – Ohio

Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma

Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon

Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania

WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island

Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina

Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota

Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee

Nokona – Texas

ENVE Composites – Utah

Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont

The Little Burros – Virginia

CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington

Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia

Carmex – Wisconsin

Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming