Community

Robert H. Johnson, 1919 - 2019

Robert H Johnson, age 100, of Greer, South Carolina and most recently of Christiansted, Virgin Islands , graduated into glory July 20, 2019.

Born at home in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, June 11, 1919 to Henry and Edna Johnson, he pursued a number of interests, ranging from carpentry to computer programming. He served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946, and after his discharge attended Davidson College, graduating in 1952. During his final year he married Patricia Larsen, his wife of nearly 65 years at the time of her passing in 2017.

Among his accomplishments is the building of a house which Pat designed and Bob drew the plans for, which were approved on first submission!

Some credit for his 100 years goes to his lifelong interest in the pursuit of God‘s plan for health. (also a healthy dose of M&M’s and a hearty laugh! )

a man of strong faith in God and a firm handshake, he was always eager to share with anyone whose path he crossed. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia. He is survived by a brother, Dayton (Louise)Johnson and children Linnea ( Paul) Bahr, Paul (Laurie) Johnson and Carol(Paul) Thompson. He is further survived by 13 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. All glory to God, he is HOME!