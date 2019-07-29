Community

SCGOP Statement on Tega Cay Police Memorial and Religious Freedom

Columbia, South Carolina. – South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement regarding the Tega Cay Police Memorial:

“I was appalled to see the City of Tega Cay originally cave into radical liberals who use the threat of lawsuits to wipe out religious expressions from American public life. Simply put, the Supreme Court continues to affirm that these displays are completely constitutional. Not only should the monument not have been changed or removed, it should never have been controversial in the first place."

"Unfortunately, it's just the latest sad episode in the ongoing liberal assault against public expressions of faith as well as the men and women who wear the blue uniform. The question needs to be asked, where do Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the 2020 Democrats stand on this? Do they stand with the people of South Carolina in their religious freedoms or with those wanting to destroy public expressions of faith?”