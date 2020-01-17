Community

Survey Results Show Disturbing Trend: More Abortion Clinics Moving into the Late-Term Abortion Business

Part Two released of Operation Rescue's abortion facility survey report

WASHINGTON -- Operation Rescue released the second part of a two-part report, "The Status of American Abortion Facilities in 2019." Today's report reveals the disturbing trend that more surgical abortion facilities are now conducting abortions at later gestational stages overall.

Today, there are 710 abortion facilities in the U.S., comprised of 464 surgical and 245 medical abortion clinics. Of the 464 surgical abortion facilities, 177 limit abortions to 14-19 weeks gestation while 143 clinics will conduct abortion at 20 weeks gestation or later

Despite an overall decrease in surgical abortion facilities, these numbers represent an increase in the number of facilities willing to abort babies in the second and third trimesters of pregnancies.

"Much of the data gathered during our survey this year either debunks pro-abortion rhetoric or red-flags dangerous trends," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "We see women being exploited by rising prices and a rush to get abortions done. We also see abortion becoming riskier with the new push into dangerous late-term abortions. This information exposes areas where more can be done to save lives."

Other noteworthy facts are revealed in Operation Rescue's survey results.

The national average cost of a first-trimester abortion rose to a record high of $603 in 2019, the greatest increase in three years.

The national average wait time for abortion appointments remains under a week at 6.8 days, which is more than two weeks less than it takes to arrange a first appointment with a family physician.

Planned Parenthood has decreased the number of abortion facilities participating in abortions at 20 weeks or more, opting instead to focus on dominating the first trimester chemical abortion market.

Each year, Operation Rescue conducts a nationwide survey that involves contact with each abortion business in the U.S. The information gathered about the abortion clinics and their practices represents the most accurate data available.

This most recent data was compiled by Operation Rescue, which conducted a survey of all abortion facilities in the U.S. from November 18 through December 6, 2019.

Read the newly released Part Two of "The Status of American Abortion Facilities in 2019."

Read Part One of "The Status of American Abortion Facilities in 2019," released on January 6, 2020.

