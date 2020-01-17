Community

American Heritage Girls Rolls Out New Age-Specific Girl Handbooks

Non-profit ministry releases updated Girl Handbooks with new look and feel

CINCINNATI -- American Heritage Girls, Inc. (AHG) is rolling out its new Girl Handbooks - updated with a fresh look, and personalized elements to enhance each girl's AHG journey. The new Girl Handbook will be available for Girl Members to purchase at the ministry's 25th Anniversary Convention in July and via the AHGstore the first week of August.

"We are excited to have created Handbooks that not only take a girl through her AHG journey but also serve as a treasured keepsake for the rest of her life," said Patti Garibay, AHG's Founder & Executive Director.

AHG's new Girl Handbooks are designed as a comprehensive, age-appropriate guide for Girl Members to read, journal, and enjoy as they progress through each Program level. Girl Handbooks are a valuable tool for understanding the core Emphases and components of the American Heritage Girls Program.

Features of the new Girl Handbooks include ten new badges in which Girl members were invited to submit creative designs. The new badges range from the Entrepreneurship Badge to the Identity Badge. Additionally, eight new AHG Sports Pins, including Golf and Roller Hockey, will be added along with new Level Award Namesakes: Ida Scudder and Abigail Adams.

"Love, prayer, and intention have been poured into these books," Garibay said. "We are excited for girls to hold them in their hands, and hold the knowledge of the pages, in their hearts."

American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten Troops and 100 members to over 52,000 members across 15 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities, and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement. Follow AHG on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.