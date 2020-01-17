Community

Homer D. Bryant Remembered

Homer D. Bryant, 96, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Born in West Pelzer, he was a son of the late Dee and Mattie Lollis Bryant.

Homer served his country as a member of the United States Army during WWII in the European Theater from 1943 until 1946. He was a faithful member of Dunean Baptist Church, as well as a former Past Master of Dunean Masonic Lodge #359 and American Legion Post #3.

He is survived by two children, Sandra (Jimmie) Corn and David (Patsy) Bryant; grandchildren, Mandy (Denver) Wardlaw, Scott (Amanda) Banks, Jamie Bryant, Michi (Chris) Cortese, Mark (Chrissy) Corn; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Homer was preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Dorothy Riddle Bryant; a grandson, Chad Bryant; two brothers, Henry "Felix" Bryant and Ray Bryant; and two sisters, Mildred Godby and Lucille Davis.

A visitation was held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service was held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Calvin Holland and the Reverend Dr. Gene Lockaby. Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons and Sunday School Class of Dunean Baptist Church, and the American Legion Post #3. Burial was held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

"Another Soldier Is Coming Home"

His hack is bent and weary, his voice is tired and low,

His sword is worn from battle and his steps have gotten slow.

But he used to walk on water or it seemed that way to me.

I know he moved some mountains and never left his knees.

Strike up the band, assemble the choir, another soldier's coming home!

Another warrior hears the call he's waited for so long, he'll battle no more.

'Cause he won his wars.

Make sure heaven's tahle has room for at least one more.

Sing a welcome song another soldier's coming home!

He faced the winds of sorrow but his heart knew no retreat

He walked in narrow places knowing Christ knew no defeat.

But now his steps turn homeward so much closer to the prize,

He's sounding kind of homesick there's a longing in his eyes.

Strike up the band, assemble the choir, another soldier's coming home!

Another warrior hears the call he's waited for so long.

He'll battle no more cause he won his wars.

Make sure heaven's table has room for at least one more.

Sing a welcome song, another soldier's coming home!