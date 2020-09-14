Community

American Heritage Girls to Honor 25 Year Legacy for National Day of Service

Non-Profit Ministry to Celebrate Its Birthday by Giving to Others

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Service to others is a cornerstone of the American Heritage Girls (AHG) Program which turns 25-years-old this month. The organization's creation was recently chronicled in its Founder's release of the book "Why Curse the Darkness When You Can Light a Candle?" The faith-based scout-like ministry has historically celebrated its birthday with Troops across the country joining together to live out the AHG Oath in their communities by giving the gift of service in lieu of receiving traditional birthday "gifts" on National Day of Service (NDS) -- this year is no different.

"National Day of Service 2020 takes on new meaning for AHG as we look back on the rich legacy of service that this ministry was built on and has maintained for the last 25 years," said Patti Garibay, AHG's Founder & Executive Director.

While typical NDS projects are not possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AHG Girls have learned to adapt and serve creatively even while social distancing. One way many AHG Troops will participate on NDS, Sept. 19, 2020, is by packing shoeboxes filled with supplies and gifts for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child, one of AHG's Program Alliances.

"The ways AHG Girls have stepped up to serve during these uncertain times is nothing short of amazing," Garibay said. "Whether they are sewing masks or creating care packages for those on the frontlines, the girls are keeping service at the forefront."

AHG Girls can earn AHG's National Day of Service patch with their service and participate in a special Virtual Birthday Week celebration to commemorate 25 years of God's faithfulness to the ministry.

American Heritage Girls is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community, and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from 10 Troops and 100 members to over 53,000 members across 10 countries and 50 states. Girl Members participate in Badge Programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement.

To schedule an interview on AHG's 25th Anniversary, National Day of Service, or Patti Garibay's new book, contact Michelle Beckham-Corbin, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 513.771.2025 Ext: 124