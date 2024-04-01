Political

Biden Administration Crushes Religious Freedom and the 1st Amendment by Banning Religious Symbols and Religious Themes at Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON -- Today the Biden Administration crushed religious freedom and the 1st Amendment by banning religious symbols and religious themes at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

Here is a link to the guidelines asking youth from National Guard families across the United States and all U.S. territories to submit artwork inspired by the theme “Celebrating our Military Families.”

Under the guidelines put forward by the White House, children would be prohibited from displaying artwork showing them praying for their National Guard family members, attending church with them, or praying over family meals.

In response to this blatant disrespect of religious freedom, the Christian Defense Coalition will display a 15 ft. cross in front of the White House and conduct a prayer gathering.

The Christian Defense Coalition will be displaying the cross on Wednesday, April 3 at 12:00 PM, on Pennsylvania Ave. NW in front of the White House.

The Christian Defense Coalition recently displayed the cross at the United States Capitol for a Good Friday service (see photo).

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;

“The White House should be a place where all Americans, especially children, should be afforded the right to come and peacefully express their First Amendment rights and celebrate religious freedom. Sadly, the Biden Administration has trampled these rights by prohibiting religious symbols and themes at the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

“President Biden needs to understand the First Amendment promises freedom OF religion, not freedom FROM religion. This is especially true as millions of Christians in America are celebrating the resurrection of Christ at Easter.

“It is hard to imagine President Biden has banned children’s artwork depicting them praying over a meal or attending church at Easter with their families. It is quite troubling children are not allowed to publicly express their faith at the White House.

“We will be displaying this 15ft cross and praying in front of the White House to ensure public expressions of faith are protected and honored in America.”

