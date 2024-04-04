Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - 09:53 PM

Political

Join with Stan Tzouvelekas at His Campaign Kickoff

By Press Release

Stan Tzouvelekas for State House April 9

Join Stan Tzouvelekas at his Campaign Kickoff on April 9th to support a true conservative voice in Columbia! Meet Stan in person to discuss your concerns over good refreshments and conversation. Don't miss out on this opportunity to stand with Stan and the conservative movement. Be sure to RSVP now to secure your spot! 

