Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis Endorses Adam Morgan

"When South Carolina needed a fighter in Columbia, Adam stood up."

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis announced his endorsement for current SC Representative Adam Morgan as the next US Representative of the 4th Congressional District in Upstate SC.

Sheriff Lewis has been a Constitutional Sheriff since the day he was elected. He has worked tirelessly for the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office and for our community to ensure we live in the safest community in South Carolina!

Sheriff Lewis said in regards to Morgan:

“In the past three years since I was elected your sheriff, I have seen a lot. Businesses burned down in the name of justice, jobs lost in the name of safety, and a Congress that was meant to be for the people is now for the special interests and the lobbyists.

"We have all heard that DC is broken, but it’s only broken as long as we continue to not elect the best among us to represent us: people who reflect our values, who know what it’s like to run a small business that supports working-class families, to know what it’s like to stand in the trenches and fight for our next generation regardless of the attacks that may come. "In my time as your sheriff, I have aimed to be that type of leader for our community: a lawman, not a politician. Adam Morgan embodies and has exemplified the work ethic, traditional family values, and willingness to fight even when it’s not easy in his time in the South Carolina Statehouse. "When South Carolina needed a fighter in Columbia, Adam stood up. He’s been a leader to our state in more than just politics: in how to conduct yourself as a leader and a family man. And most importantly, if we want to make America great again, we have to make America safe again. We don’t need photo ops at the wall, we must BUILD the wall! Adam Morgan will work to protect our communities and end the mass influx of illegal immigrants in our communities by building the wall. "I am proud to offer him my full endorsement and support. Washington DC will only stay broken as long as we continue to allow it to be. Join me in supporting Adam Morgan and let’s send a fighter from the fighting 4th!”

Join Sheriff Lewis in supporting Adam Morgan and consider making a contribution to help send a true conservative fighter to Congress! Donate Here: https://secure.winred.com/adam-morgan-for-congress/donate