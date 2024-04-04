Political

General Michael Flynn Endorses Adam Morgan for Congress

General Michael Flynn endorsed SC Rep. Adam Morgan for the US 4th Congressional District seat by submitting the following:

"I wholeheartedly endorse Adam Morgan for Congress in South Carolina's 4thth Congressional District. Adam knows firsthand the problems our country is facing. We need fewer politicians and more public servants willing to fight the deep state, the establishment, and the woke left.

"Congressman William Timmons has supported advancing the woke left's agenda by working to make permanent a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office in the halls of Congress. State Representative Adam Morgan has fought in the South Carolina Statehouse tirelessly to protect our children, our freedoms, and our values.

"I am confident that Adam will fight in D.C. just as hard as he has fought in South Carolina. He is an America First Patriot who will not go to the swamp to make friends, but to save our country. I am proud to support Adam Morgan for South Carolina's 4th Congressional District and I hope you do the same on June 11th."