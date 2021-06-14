Solutions: Support Your Local Police and Sheriff

After having covered the various stages of communist takeover and various subversive organizations, Christian Gomez ends the first season interviewing Sheriff Richard Mack, the founder of the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA). Sheriff Mack weighs in on the proposed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, attacks on the Second Amendment, and the importance of law enforcement – namely elected county sheriffs and how they are vital line in defense of our Constitutional Republic.
Take Action: