Poverty, Education & Family Breakdown

WASHINGTON -- A year after the tragic death of George Floyd and a national debate over race, reparations and racial equity in this country, television news digest CURE America with Star Parker, delves deep into "The State of Black America" on the challenges facing African-American communities and how to solve them.

With a panel of policy experts and pastors, Parker identifies the issues that have set blacks back - poverty, education, out-of-wedlock births, abortion, single parent households and church leadership that has failed to help get people back to spiritual and Biblical truths. And the government solutions to these problems have not worked to solve them but contributed to the breakdown of the family.

"Now 150 years away from the Civil War and 60 years after the Civil Rights movement, the persistent problems in some black communities stems from federal policies that pretend to fight the sin of racism with the sins of the destruction of life and family," said Parker. "Data shows a compelling correlation between family structure and incidence of poverty which is where the breakdown begins and the government steps in with programs that only exacerbate the problem."

Per the Census Bureau's "Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019" report and per Statista, the incidence of living under poverty is more than four times higher for Black families headed by a single woman than for Black families headed by a married couple. And 41% of Black families are headed by a single woman.

A Pew Research Center study found in 1970, three years before the Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal, around 10% of Black adults over 25 had never been married. By 2012, this had more than tripled, to 36%.

"These problems cannot be fixed in Washington D.C. with trillions more dollars spent on welfare programs and government planning," says Parker. "Neither can Black Lives Matter solve them when they exploit these problems in the black community to further their agenda."

Parker, who has dedicated her life to addressing issues of culture, poverty and race is the anchor of the weekly show. Her gripping personal story as a former welfare mom, allows Star to reach into places that need this message of faith, freedom, and personal responsibility. Star is a syndicated columnist, author and speaker and is the founder and president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), a non-profit policy institute based in Washington D.C.

Now available in more than 117 million homes, CURE America is currently aired on National Religious Broadcasters television network and the TCT Network and is available on DirectTV, ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and other online streaming services.

This week's special episode includes guests Jonathan Alexandre of Liberty Counsel Action, Ralph Chittams of Urban Red and Dean Nelson of the Frederick Douglass Foundation addressing cultural realities in African-American communities. Next week's show will address the economic realities in anticipation of a new study that will be released by the Center for Urban Renewal & Education in conjunction with the Claremont Institute on "The State of Black America."

For more information about CURE America go to curepolicy.org or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

SOURCE Center for Urban Renewal and Education