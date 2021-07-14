Community

Jerry Edd Lunsford - May 26, 1935 - July 5, 2021

Jerry Lunsford, 86, passed away July 5, 2021. He was born in Henderson, Texas, son of the late Luther Gladdis and Helen V. Anderson Lunsford, he was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War and a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Mr. Lunsford was retired from Mitsubishi Polyester Films and founded the Piedmont Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Schneider Lunsford of the home; two sons, Steven Lee Lunsford (Sheri) of Liberty and Brian Kelly Lunsford (Joni) of Live Oak, Florida; a brother, Jimmy G. Lunsford of Mesa, Arizona; and three grandchildren, Christopher Lee Lunsford, Amy Lunsford Yeargin (Blake) and Davida Sharon Lunsford.

Mr. Lunsford was predeceased by a sister, Barbara H. Lunsford Crosthwait, and twin granddaughters, Candice N. Lunsford, and Stephanie A. Lunsford.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Taylors First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the church.

Memorials may be made to Taylors First Baptist Church Reach Mission Trips Scholarships, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, SC 29687. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com