Vinings, Chamblee, Alpharetta, Warner Robins, Columbus, and Augusta Join 60+ Cities for National Pro-Life Bridges Day to Declare 'Abortion Takes a Human Life'

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Friday, July 16, Georgia Right to Life is coordinating pro-life volunteers to hold two large banners on bridges over six highways in Georgia, reaching commuters in both directions of traffic with the message that "Abortion takes a human life." The groups will hold their banners on the overpass as part of National Pro-Life Bridges Day, taking place in 63 cities throughout the United States.

"Our goal for National Pro-Life Bridges Day on July 16 is to highlight for Georgia commuters what abortion is really all about: the violent destruction of an innocent human life." explained Zemmie, Executive Director of Georgia Right to Life. She continues, "Pro-Life Bridges Day is part of the educational effort that Georgia Right to Life continues into our 51st year of operation. We dedicate our resources to expand the recognition of personhood to every life - whether the preborn, elderly or infirm."

This nationwide day of public outreach is being coordinated by the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League. Georgia Right to Life is coordinating 6 locations in Georgia. Other cities include St. Petersburg, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; San Antonio, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and the suburbs of Chicago, and Washington, D.C. With the busiest summer travel season in years already underway, organizers expect to double the total of more than one million commuters reached during Pro-Life Bridges Day last year.

For more information, please contact: Zemmie Fleck, 770-339-6880, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

See also GRTL.org, National Pro-Life Bridges Day at ProLifeAction.org.