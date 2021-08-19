Community

New Feel-Good Collection of Poetry Published by Greenville Author

Jayne Jaudon Ferrer thought timing was right to offer something positive

GREENVILLE, SC – POEMS TO LIFT YOU UP AND MAKE YOU SMILE has just been published by Parson’s Porch & Company. A collection of 100 classic and contemporary poems especially selected for their upbeat perspectives, feel-good scenarios, and humor, the book features the work of poets across the U.S., Canada, England, and Ireland and was compiled by Greenville resident Jayne Jaudon Ferrer.

POEMS TO LIFT YOU UP AND MAKE YOU SMILE is an anthology of work featured on the website www.YourDailyPoem.com, founded by Ferrer in 2009 to show the diversity and appeal of poetry and, most of all, to dispel the notion that poetry is boring. Nearly 4000 poems by more than 700 poets are archived on the site, which delivers a daily poem via email to subscribers all over the world.

“Selecting only a hundred from the thousands of wonderful poems on YDP was a challenge,” says Ferrer, “but given the last year and a half we’ve all been through, creating a book that could lift people’s spirits and put a smile on their face seemed important. The fact that the publisher donates a percentage of its profits to a food ministry is a bonus; the featured poets love the idea that this collection will have a doubly positive impact.”

POEMS TO LIFT YOU UP AND MAKE YOU SMILE is Ferrer’s sixth book. It’s available upon request from booksellers everywhere and online from Amazon.