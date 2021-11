Community

Greenville Sheriff Speaks to Veterans





Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis is guest speaker at American Legion Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214. 3110 Wade Hampton Blvd. Taylors, S.C.Photo by Tony A. Dunn

Sheriff Hobart Lewis spoke of his career and the Greenville Sheriff's Department.Photo by Tony A. Dunn

Sheriff Hobart Lewis and Post 214 member Roy Brock enjoying the moment.Photo by Stuart McClure