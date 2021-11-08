Community

Just Say Something is Funraising for the Future!

Just Say Something is holding a FUNraising for the Future Social event, Silent Auction, and Live Auction on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at Jack n’ Diane’s, 115 N. Brown Street in Greenville, SC. Tickets are on sale now and they include food, drinks, and a great evening of dueling pianos and the opportunity to bid on wonderful items of all kinds. All proceeds will benefit Just Say Something’s Impact youth substance use prevention; life skill classes; sports; and meaningful activities that teach and develop good decision-making skills.

Many sought after and exclusive items will be featured in this auction! They include a “Bank of Travelers Rest (TR) Downtown Date Night” Basket with a Bank of TR tote bag containing gifts, a $100 Table 301 gift card, a Roost gift card, a Takoshushi gift card, and a one night stay in a suite at The Westin Poinsett plus tax & a valet; a “Suite Night & Golf at Embassy Suites” Basket with four rounds of golf including cart fees and a two night stay (Friday & Saturday) with complimentary Manager’s Reception and a breakfast for two; a “Milwauke Power Set” with a hammer drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger, and a carpenter’s bag; a “Greenville Theatre” Basket with two tickets to “Elf the Musical” running from December 2nd-19th, and a $25 Table 301 gift card; a “Honey Baked Ham” (HBH) Basket with a $100 HBH gift card and mixed pork soup mix; and a "Love on Fire” (Kylie) Basket with a Fire 8 Tablet, Kylie Odetta gear including a t-shirt, a tote bag, and a hat, and five greeting cards with original art covers. Don’t miss the opportunity to bid on any of these hard-to-get items!

To participate or bid on these items, simply visit our FUNraising for the Future page at Event.Gives to purchase a ticket. For more information, contact Phil Clark. Thank you for supporting substance-free youth and families in Greenville County!

About Just Say Something

Just Say Something is a non-profit, 501(c)3 community organization founded in 1984 whose mission is to encourage youth, parents, and communities to have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and other risky behavior. For more information, call 864.467.4099 or visit our website at https://justsaysomethingsc.org.