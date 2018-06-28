Education

NGU President Named Acton Fellow

Tigerville, SC – North Greenville University’s President Gene C. Fant, Jr., was recently named a 2018 Presidential Fellow by the Acton Institute, a prominent think-tank for faith, economic and community development.

Founded in 1980, the Acton Institute explores the overlaps between economic liberty and religious liberty. At its annual meeting, called “Acton University,” the institute gathers academic leaders, clergy and business leaders who explore opportunities to cultivate religious, economic and political liberty in local communities around the world. Over 1000 leaders and influencers from over eighty nations attended this year’s meeting.

As a presidential fellow, Fant was provided a significant grant by the Kern Family Foundation to participate in the sessions and connect with business and non-profit leaders from around the US and internationally. The Kern Family Foundation provides support for institutions and organizations that link entrepreneurship and faith in the context of communities.

“I was humbled to be selected as a fellow this year, because Acton is such a significant cultivator of practical applications of intellectual foundations. The alliances that they foster and the new ones I’ve been able to cultivate this year, will benefit NGU’s students for years to come,” said Fant. “I am particularly excited to bring some of the ideas related to economic development of both rural and urban communities back to the Upstate for further conversations and eventual implementation.”