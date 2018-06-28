Education

Bob Jones University Approved for Army and Air Force ROTC

BJU ROTC coming this Fall 2018.

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit today announced that, beginning with the fall 2018 semester, BJU students will have the opportunity to apply for enrollment in Air Force or Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Earlier this month, BJU entered a crosstown partnership agreement with Air Force ROTC Detachment 770 hosted by Clemson University, making that ROTC program available to qualified BJU students. BJU joins Southern Wesleyan University, Tri-County Technical College and Anderson University, becoming the fourth crosstown partner in Clemson’s program.

“The cadre and cadets of Detachment 770 look forward to welcoming BJU students to our Cadet Wing this fall,” said Col. Keith Balts, Detachment Commander. “Our crosstown and host school cadets provide a diversified approach to the program and leadership opportunities as they pursue a commission in the U.S. Air Force.”

On March 22, BJU entered a similar agreement by which BJU students may enroll in Army ROTC hosted by Furman University. BJU joins North Greenville University as the second crosstown partner in Furman University’s Paladin Battalion.

“The Paladin Battalion is excited for the opportunity to include students from Bob Jones University into our program,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Forshee. “We educate, train and inspire leaders of character to fulfill a lifetime of service both in the Army and in their communities. The values of character and service are consistent with the BJU vision and I am confident that this partnership will prove valuable for BJU, their students, the Paladin Battalion and the United States Army.”

“Providing the ROTC experience for BJU students has been a goal of mine since becoming president,” said Pettit. “These crosstown agreements provide our students a variety of options for military service, including military leadership as commissioned officers and active reserves and they will gain superb leadership experience that aligns with our emphasis on leadership development.

“We are grateful to both Clemson University and Furman University for including BJU in their crosstown partnerships. I’m also thankful for the encouragement and assistance that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, along with Congressmen Trey Gowdy and Jeff Duncan, provided during the process.”

BJU has seen a growing interest in ROTC. In the last five years, well over 200 prospective students and their parents have inquired about ROTC and this academic year nearly 100 current students have talked with Air Force and Army recruiters on campus.