NGU Announces Agape English Language Institute Partnership

Tigerville, SC – North Greenville University, recognized as one of the most notable conservative Christian universities in the Southeast, has entered into a conditional admissions agreement with AGAPE English Language Institute (Agape). The agreement’s purpose is to streamline the admissions process into programs at NGU.

Agape is an international institute providing English language education to international students. It will provide applicant referrals who are suitable and qualified candidates to attend NGU’s traditional undergraduate and onsite graduate programs offered at NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus. International students must be resident students, so this agreement does not apply to the online degree programs unless the Agape student returns to their home country and completes the degree online.

Associate Vice President for Adult and Graduate Academic Services Dr. Tawana Scott, believes this partnership supports NGU’s mission.

Scott says, “Agape has a mission as a Christian English Language Institute that aligns with North Greenville University’s mission to produce transformational leaders for church and society. While a student is not required to be a Christian to attend either institution, both have Kingdom focused purposes.”

NGU will consider a student to have met English proficiency requirements when the student presents an official Agape Certificate of Completion indicating satisfactory achievement. Completion of Agape Proficient English Level 6 is required for graduate students and High Advanced English Level 5 for undergraduate students.

In addition, a graduate of Agape’s program will not be required to produce an English language test score such as Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Scott states that this partnership began the day the agreement was signed.

“We have two of their [Agape] students already in our MBA program, and look forward to many more joining us in the upcoming terms,” she said.

She says that AGAPE’s assistance to international student’s educational process with English proficiency allows them to further their education by gaining an accredited degree from a Christ-centered university and spurring them back to their home country to serve faithfully as missionaries in their own culture will have a global, eternal impact.

“How better to reach the nations? I believe with all my heart that this agreement will have an eternal, global impact to further the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”