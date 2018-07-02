Education

Christina Ross Participates in Research at University of Wisconsin-Madison Laboratory

Christina Ross, a senior biology major at Bob Jones University, participates this summer in research at the Karasov lab in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Ross, a resident of Greenville, will be contributing to the lab's research in studying the ability of birds to modulate levels of digestive enzymes.

"The Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program at UW is an invaluable experience: immersion in a research lab, mentorship and interaction with researchers, and community with fellow interns combine to produce an invaluable learning environment, and I am excited for the opportunity to learn throughout the summer," says Ross.

