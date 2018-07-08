Education

NGU Graduate School Welcomes Back Kramer as Dean

Dr. Tracy Kramer

Tigerville, SC (July 3, 2018) –­ Dr. Tracy Kramer, professor in the North Greenville University’s Graduate School of Business, has been promoted to Dean of the Graduate School of Business, again.

Kramer is no stranger to North Greenville University. She has served in faculty and administrative ranks at the University since 2006, including a previous tenure as Dean of the Graduate School of Business. On January 1 of this year, North Greenville welcomed her back to lead the program.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of North Greenville. The University has a revived attitude of growth and development that I am eager to be a part of,” said Kramer.

She is also enthusiastic to see new initiatives occur under her Deanship. “We will develop a number of industry specific MBAs and concentrations. In the fall, we will launch professional development and certificate programs. These new endeavors will allow our Graduate School of Business to meet more educational needs for both students and businesses in our Upstate Community and beyond.”

When asked what sets the NGU Graduate School of Business apart from other institutions, Dr. Kramer states, “NGU marries Christian principles with business practices. Our program provides a strong balance of analytic, intrapersonal, and practical skills that students are able to use immediately in the workplace.”

Kramer completed her doctorate in management from the University of Alabama, and is certified by the Protocol School of Washington to teach training and etiquette. Along with professorship, she travels nationally as a business and etiquette consultant.

Kramer is very involved in the Upstate community, actively engaged with the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce, on the board of Junior Achievement of the Upstate, a Rotarian, and serving on the American Cancer Society Gala Committee.

For more information about NGU’s T. Walter Brashier Graduate School of Business, visit www.ngu.edu or call 864-663-7522.