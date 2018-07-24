Education

Deconstructing the Coliseum is Sponsoring the Fourth Annual Great Education Forum

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Saturday, August 18, 2018 in Appomattox, Virginia, the Fourth Annual Great Education Forum will be held, sponsored by Deconstructing the Coliseum ("DtC"), the organization that promotes abolishing the public school system. The Forum will be at New Geneva Christian Leadership Academy, which is owned and operated by the Rev. Dr. Paul Michael Raymond. New Geneva is located at 222 Harrell Street in Appomattox, VA. The Forum starts at 11:00 a.m. (EST). There is no charge to attend the Forum.

