NGU Names Greer Street to Honor Local Donor, Announces Expanded Scholarship Opportunities

Walt and Christine Brashier at NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus at Greer for the ceremonial unveiling of the new street sign, Walter Brashier Drive, leading to the campus on Friday. The sign now is named in honor of the graduate school’s namesake. NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus is named in memory of the Brashier’s son, Tim Brashier, a 1976 NGU alumnus. New expanded scholarship opportunities were announced and are available through the Tim Brashier Scholars program.

Tigerville, SC –­ North Greenville University held a ceremonial unveiling of the new street name leading from Poinsett Street to the school’s Tim Brashier Campus at Greer on Friday, July 20. The street, formerly Ryans Corp Drive, is now named Walter Brashier Drive in honor of Dr. T. Walter Brashier, the graduate school’s namesake.

Brashier and his wife, Christine, have been two of the most generous and faithful supporters of NGU. Their generosity to the university has spanned over four decades. Their first commitment was a downtown Greenville office building in the 1970s. Since that time, they have started an undergraduate scholarship fund, supported several capital projects, given the lead gift to launch the T. Walter Brashier Graduate School in 2005, and served on several university committees, boards, and councils.

Classes began at its first site, the former Fairview Baptist Church building in Greer, on February 6, 2006, offering two graduate degree programs in business and Christian studies. The graduate school now offers eight graduate and two doctoral programs, and is home to 450 graduate, online students, and the PA Medicine program at its Tim Brashier Campus at Greer.

“Dr. Brashier’s vision for supporting North Greenville University is unparalleled; his wisdom in recommending new programs, a new location like this one, and in his powerful prayers on our behalf have made a difference at this university where Christ Makes the Difference,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. at the unveiling. “We are on the edge of a campus that was birthed from a vision Dr. Brashier had.”

In addition to the unveiling, President Fant announced that the university will be launching new academic initiatives such as certificate and professional training programs and new degree programs that will launch this fall and in January of 2019. Also, Brashier has allowed the university to expand the Martin Timothy Brashier Scholars Program, announced last year, to include all of the programs offered in Greer.

“This program substantially subsidizes qualified and approved applicants as they start their degrees with NGU and have already been a great boon to these programs,” Fant said.

L to R: Walt Brashier and NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. unveiling the new street sign at a ceremonial unveiling on Friday at the Tim Brashier Campus at Greer. The street sign leading to the campus from Poinsett Street is now named Walter Brashier Drive in honor of the graduate school’s namesake. The Tim Brashier Campus is named in memory of the Brashier’s son, Tim Brashier, a 1976 NGU alumnus. New expanded scholarship opportunities were also announced and are available through the Tim Brashier Scholars program.

To be considered for the scholarship, a student must be a resident of any Upstate county or graduate of NGU, a first-time undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral student, must have applied and been accepted to attend a qualifying program at the Tim Brashier Campus, and must earn and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

Fant believes that both of these important announcements will help to “boost the turbos on Greer, on the Tim Brashier campus at Greer, and will help even more students to see how the Brashier’s vision has helped it to be clear that NGU is really a place where Christ, and Christ’s servants such as Walt and Christine Brashier, make a difference.”

The Tim Brashier Campus at Greer honors the memory of the Brashier’s beloved son, Tim, who passed away in 2012. A businessman and a 1976 North Greenville alumnus, Tim Brashier left many memories and significant impact in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Walt and Christine in this legacy, which is now a landmark location here in Greer,” said Fant.

City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner says, “The City of Greer celebrates this well-deserved honor along with the North Greenville University community. The Brashier family has demonstrated a true passion for higher education. Its continued support of North Greenville University has helped make possible the university’s T. Walter Brashier Graduate School in Greer.”

Danner said, “Just as higher education transforms lives, North Greenville University is having a transformative impact on the City of Greer. The Brashiers’ commitment and service coupled with North Greenville University’s mission will serve students for generations to come.”

Scholarship application deadlines for Fall 1 Term is July 31, and September 30 for Fall 2 Term.

For more information about eligibility requirements for the Martin Timothy Brashier Scholars program, visit www.ngu.edu/martin-timothy-brashier-scholars-application. For NGU’s graduate and online degree opportunities, visit www.ngu.edu/academics.