NGU to Host Three-Day Homecoming Event

Tigerville, SC (October 8, 2018) –­ North Greenville University is celebrating homecoming from Thursday, Oct 11 to Saturday, Oct 13 at the Tigerville Campus. There will be many on and off-campus activities throughout the weekend. Students, faculty, parents, alumni, and community members are invited.

Homecoming festivities will begin on Thursday night with NGUConnect. From 6-8 p.m., alumni have the opportunity to gather at the Cannon Centre in Greer to reconnect and share experiences. This event will be casual dress and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. and First Lady Lisa will be in attendance along with alumni board members and alumni award winners.

On Friday morning, the Marion Moorhead Golf Tournament will take place to raise scholarship funds for NGU students who need financial aid. Participants can register to play as individuals or on a four-person team. Check-in is at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee Valley Golf and Country Club. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. All participants will enjoy a catered BBQ dinner during the awards ceremony. Also that morning, all ladies in the NGU Family are invited to attend the Alumnae Luncheon sponsored by NGU’s Auxilio. Featured speaker for the luncheon is Bea Dillard and the featured guests is NGU’s Homecoming Court.

On Saturday, guests can enjoy coffee while meeting with President Fant, First Lady Lisa, and professors. Coffee hour will be followed by a bus tour of NGU’s Tigerville Campus. Registration is required for guests wishing to participate in these complimentary events.

At 11 a.m., the Alumni Association will hold its annual reunion luncheon in Hayes Ministry Center. North Greenville graduates from the Class of 1968 will return to campus to be inducted into the Half Century Club. This luncheon will also celebrate the reunion of the classes of 1993, 2008, and 2013. All NGU graduates are invited to register for this special event of fellowship.

The university will sponsor a tailgating event from 1-2 p.m. on the front lawn of Younts Stadium. Food will be available for purchase. In addition, alumni connected to on-campus clubs and organizations can visit club-sponsored tailgates set-up on the lawn.

During the tailgate at 1 p.m., the North Greenville Marching Crusaders will lead the Parade of Queens into the athletic complex. The Homecoming Court, comprised of representatives from each campus club and organization, will be participating in the parade. Be sure to arrive a few minutes early to set up your lawn chair.

The finale of the weekend begins at 2:30 p.m. when the Crusader football team will take on the Shorter University Hawks. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 7-12.

All former homecoming queens are invited to join the reunion homecoming luncheon and will be recognized at mid-field at half-time, along with the 2018 Homecoming Court.

For information about accommodations, directions, places to visit during your stay in Tigerville area, and to register for events, visit www.ngu.edu/homecoming18.php. We hope you will Come Home to NGU!