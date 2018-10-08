Education

Washington Center Students Attend 26th Annual Challenge Day at BJU

Washington Center students participate in the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Special Olympic Challenge Day on the Bob Jones University campus.

Washington Center students, families, friends and staff celebrated the 26th annual Challenge Day on the Bob Jones University campus. Challenge Day is designated as the Special Olympic Developmental Games created specifically for Washington Center’s students. The Greenville County Recreation Department helps to coordinate and sponsor the event along with community business support.

The rousing Parade of Athletes opened the event and participants were welcomed by John Matthews, Bob Jones University Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations, Traci Hogan, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education Services, and Dr. Penny Rogers, Washington Center Principal. The Opening Ceremonies were led by Washington Center students as WYFF Anchor Geoff Hart hosted. Alumni Gregory Morgan sang the National Anthem, Caitlin Burton led the Pledge of Allegiance, Angel Simmons announced the Special Olympic Oath, and Craig Witbeck lit the Flame of Hope. All students participated in adapted athletic events and carnival town fun.

Awarding of Olympic Medals announcements recognized each student’s athletic abilities. The audience was inspired by watching the Washington Center students and their dedicated Bob Jones University volunteers celebrate accomplishments during the day’s festivities.