Education

New Additions to Washington Center's Adaptive Environmental Science Class

Washington Center Collage

Washington Center’s Adaptive Environmental Science class, under the direction of teacher Jamie Taber, welcomes new additions to the menagerie: Rabbits Honey and Snowball, Lizzie the Bearded Dragon, and Guinea Pigs Muffin and Minnie Muffin.

Hits: 12
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2smodern
Mike Scruggs