Education

Tigerville Elementary Principal Receives National Honor

Diane Jackson with students.

Tigerville Elementary School Principal Diane Jackson is one of eleven principals nationwide to be honored with the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the 2018 recipients this morning. Tigerville Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School on October 1.

Jackson said, “I am extremely proud of the students, staff and families at Tigerville Elementary. I am honored to be the principal of such a great school. At our school we practice an “all in” philosophy, everyone does what it takes to make sure every child succeeds.”

The eleven principals from the 2018 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 7 in Washington, D.C.

“We know strong school leadership is a driving force behind ensuring students and teachers succeed,” said Secretary DeVos. “I’m pleased to recognize these talented Bell Award winners who are helping to lead needed transformations at the most local level. Through their leadership, vision and effort, countless students – regardless of their family income, race or language proficiency – are able to excel.”

Named for the second U. S. Secretary of Education, the Bell Award honors school leaders who are committed to education and improving outcomes for all students. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.