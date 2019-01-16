Education

The Old Schoolhouse® is Helping Families Get a Fresh Start in January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- As students prepare for a new semester, parents are considering better ways to educate their children. Many are thinking about leaving the public school system and joining the growing homeschool movement. Those who already teach at home are contemplating new ways to enhance their classes.

Help is on the way from SchoolhouseTeachers.com, the curriculum website of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. During the month of January, parents who visit the website can take advantage of the 2019 Fresh Start, New Year Special and secure an Ultimate Membership (Pre-K to Grade 12) for $9.95 per month or $90 per year. (That is about half the regular price!) One membership gives an entire family unlimited access to a growing website containing more than 425 online courses and a massive amount of educational resources and organizational tools. The site features brand-new interactive content along with its downloadable and printable options, so there are no textbooks to buy.

"Parents don't need to wait for the summer to take their children out of public school," explains Gena Suarez, who publishes The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine with her husband, Paul. "January is a perfect time to give our families a fresh start, and bring our children back home where they belong."

The prospect of unenrolling kids from school and teaching them at home can seem daunting to parents who are new to homeschooling, so Paul and Gena want them to know there is no need to panic. "You can do this," encourages Gena, "and you will not be alone!"

Through SchoolhouseTeachers.com, Gena and Paul are making sure parents have all the tools they need to educate their children at home, and with January's Fresh Start Special, they are going the extra mile to make sure families can afford it.

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and organizational resources for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, supports over 7,500 member families, with more than 425 online courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, planning tools, recordkeeping, transcript and report card guidance, and support for homeschooling parents. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.